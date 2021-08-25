Luiz Avanzo

Alva Business Card

Luiz Avanzo
Luiz Avanzo
  • Save
Alva Business Card healthy farm aurora sunrise morning sun sunray business card food granola branding identity brand logo logo design
Download color palette

Logo design and business card design I made for a granola brand named Alva. The brand gathers inspiration from sunrise and the pleasures of confort food.

Luiz Avanzo
Luiz Avanzo

More by Luiz Avanzo

View profile
    • Like