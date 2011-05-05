Ethan Geyer

Logo Rough Exploration WIP

Logo Rough Exploration WIP band logo texture first draft distressed skewed type
Working on a logo for a friends band (indie rock americana-ish). I know that the "devil tails" need to be refined – maybe shorten the tail on the "L".

Wondering about the distressed texture. Not intentionally trying to look like the moon, but don't necessarily mind that it does.

Posted on May 5, 2011
