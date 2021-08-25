Antonio Zacarias
C. Kramer Interiors - Website

We wanted to create a clean website with good white space usage. Our inspiration comes from architecture magazines and their geometric layouts. We experimented with warm colors to make the website more inviting.

Design: Antonio Zacarias
Build: Gretchen Boley
Art Direction: Jordan Hernandez

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
