Mohsen Khezri

Mr & Mrs Waffle / Sweden

Mohsen Khezri
Mohsen Khezri
  • Save
Mr & Mrs Waffle / Sweden sweden moose illustration branding graphic design logo mascot
Download color palette

Mascot Logo Deisgn / 2019
Feel free to give me feedback.

Contact us if you need a logo!
Website : www.mohsenkhezri.com
Gmail : Mohsenkhezri@gmail.com
Instagram: mohsenkhezri1

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Mohsen Khezri
Mohsen Khezri

More by Mohsen Khezri

View profile
    • Like