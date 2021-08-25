Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer

21 powder

21 powder supplement healthy p 1 2 letter matcha protein powder visual identity mark emblem icon logo brand identity kharkiv branding ukraine new york logo designer
Here is the special logo for 21 powder. P21 it's a protein formula, and I find the best way to incorporate it in the mark, so there is hidden p + 2 + 1 shapes.

