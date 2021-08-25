Daily UI 008 - 404 Page

Challenge 008: Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not everything can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and aesthetically pleasing. (It's up to you!)

404 pages get a notorious rep as a source of frustration. Because of this, I decided to include links to other parts of the website the user is currently on. This way, they are less likely to leave the website altogether.

The amount of and types of links provided would differ form site to site. This prototype features three links, with a fourth being the help section in the string of text the bottom of the page.

This page was made in Figma. A link to the prototype can be found here:

https://www.figma.com/proto/2EpwDH2WRR46I3OJZkBiqZ/404-Page?node-id=2%3A2&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=0%3A1