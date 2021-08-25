DARYABIYAN

Meydani Logistics

DARYABIYAN
DARYABIYAN
  • Save
Meydani Logistics ux designer web design ui design design branding logo graphic design ui
Download color palette

Old Design
Meydani Logistics providing services international shipping

1- UIUX Designer
2- Frontend & Back-end development
3- CMS

Please Like and follow instagram.com/idaryabiyan

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
DARYABIYAN
DARYABIYAN

More by DARYABIYAN

View profile
    • Like