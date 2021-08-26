Hannah Baradic

HomeBase Conceptual Mobile App

HomeBase Conceptual Mobile App real estate app real estate apartment apartment search mobile ui mobile figma
The first few screens of a conceptual side project that combines tools to search for apartment units as well as a convenient portal for paying rent.

1) List view of available apartments in desired area
2) Map view of desired area
3) Filters to help narrow search

