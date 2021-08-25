Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 099 :: Categories

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 099 :: Categories recommended options categories dailyui099 browser tablet mobile desktop website app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

These are filters based on categories or topics a user might be interested in. The simple use of emojis as icons, and a medium font size can be helpful in understanding what each topic covers.

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like