Alex Gilev

Stock Screener - Web App

Alex Gilev
Alex Gilev
Hire Me
  • Save
Stock Screener - Web App money product designer web app ux web app design ui design ux design enterprise software graphic design ui minimal admin saas ux dashboard software crypto fintech finance stock web app
Download color palette

A navigation concept I eventually decided to ditch and went to a darker route for top header.

______

I help companies Strategize (UX) and Design (UI) software that is Efficient, Engaging & Easy-to-Use using Science-Backed Behavioral Design Process.

Want to work together?
👉🏻 http://30kstrategy.com

“Quality is not an Act, it's a Habit.” — ARISTOTLE

Alex Gilev
Alex Gilev
Complex Web Apps (SaaS). UX Certified by NN/g.
Hire Me

More by Alex Gilev

View profile
    • Like