Daily UI 097 :: Giveaway

dailyui097 giveaway
This giveaway screen on a website enables users to effortlessly enter a giveaway by inputing their email address and entering. Telling the user what they'll win, clearly showing them how to enter, and explaining any other important information in a concise way is very important.

