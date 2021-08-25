Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 096 :: Currently In-Stock

Daily UI 096 :: Currently In-Stock modern figma mobile shop store ecommerce inventory product in stock dailyui096 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This product page not only details the selected product to the user, but it also informs them wether the item is in stock and the quantity available, if any, to purchase . Using text hierarchy, a minimal white, gray, and black color scheme, and modern, stylish buttons, a user is sure to enjoy the visual design of this screen and obtain all the information they need to know about the selected product.

