Plushed Pets™

Who They Are?
They sell comfy and stylish pet furniture at very affordable prices
Aim
They have the main goal of making sure every pet in the world has a calming piece of furniture they can call their own.
Donations
They donate a % of each sale to shelter homes to support them in feeding and providing better equipment for elderly and disabled pets who don’t have any family/owners. The piece of furniture you buy to give your pet comfort is also helping some other pet some where get comfort aswell.
Help them achieve their aim by sharing your feedback of their products on social media and submitting good reviews on the product page.
Visit www.plushedpets.store