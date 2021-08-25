Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 093 :: Splash Screen

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 093 :: Splash Screen splash screen modern figma dailyui093 app minimal dailyui ui clean ux design
Download color palette

This splash screen is filled with various colorful shapes welcoming the user into the experience. With a concise tagline that represents the mobile app's purpose, allows a user to feel excited about using the app.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like