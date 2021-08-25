Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 092 :: F.A.Q.

Daily UI 092 :: F.A.Q.
This frequently asked questions screen uses a very minimal and modern design, with a simplistic color scheme of black and white so users can focus on getting answers to their question. If a user does not find answers to their questions in any of the various drop downs, they're able to connect with a support agent by pressing the "Still Need Help" button.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
