Trevor Hacker
Nextiva

Nextiva Presents: Prismatic Transmissions

Trevor Hacker
Nextiva
Trevor Hacker for Nextiva
Hire Us
  • Save
Nextiva Presents: Prismatic Transmissions vinyl vinyllp lp abstract recordcover branding music
Nextiva Presents: Prismatic Transmissions vinyl vinyllp lp abstract recordcover branding music
Nextiva Presents: Prismatic Transmissions vinyl vinyllp lp abstract recordcover branding music
Nextiva Presents: Prismatic Transmissions vinyl vinyllp lp abstract recordcover branding music
Nextiva Presents: Prismatic Transmissions vinyl vinyllp lp abstract recordcover branding music
Nextiva Presents: Prismatic Transmissions vinyl vinyllp lp abstract recordcover branding music
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_082321_Trevor_LP_01.jpg
  2. Dribbble_082321_Trevor_LP_02.jpg
  3. Dribbble_082321_Trevor_LP_04.jpg
  4. Dribbble_082321_Trevor_LP_05.jpg
  5. Dribbble_082321_Trevor_LP_03.jpg
  6. Dribbble_082321_Trevor_LP_06.jpg

Inspired by a recent podcast interview with Brian Eno on Rick Rubin's podcast "Broken Record" where Eno talks about his landmark record "Ambient 1: Music for Airports" and how artists and graphic designers are drawn to this kind of music while working (not conventional records with lyrics)—creating a space for deep focus and concentration.

Interview here:
https://youtu.be/BOtrCYyf4cg?t=2438

Spotify playlist here:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Vs5U2EGerVJaCgXPws6rP?si=f0fb

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Nextiva
Nextiva
Designing the next generation of communication.
Hire Us

More by Nextiva

View profile
    • Like