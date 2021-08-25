Nextiva Presents: Prismatic Transmissions

Inspired by a recent podcast interview with Brian Eno on Rick Rubin's podcast "Broken Record" where Eno talks about his landmark record "Ambient 1: Music for Airports" and how artists and graphic designers are drawn to this kind of music while working (not conventional records with lyrics)—creating a space for deep focus and concentration.

Interview here:

https://youtu.be/BOtrCYyf4cg?t=2438

Spotify playlist here:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Vs5U2EGerVJaCgXPws6rP?si=f0fb