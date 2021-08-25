Nextiva Presents: Prismatic Transmissions

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inspired by a recent podcast interview with Brian Eno on Rick Rubin's podcast "Broken Record" where Eno talks about his landmark record "Ambient 1: Music for Airports" and how artists and graphic designers are drawn to this kind of music while working (not conventional records with lyrics)—creating a space for deep focus and concentration.
Interview here:
https://youtu.be/BOtrCYyf4cg?t=2438
Spotify playlist here:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Vs5U2EGerVJaCgXPws6rP?si=f0fb