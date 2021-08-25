Daniel Isler

Settings page improvement

Settings page improvement avatar lightbulb musician sound red green blue after before view profile menu settings
Updating the settings page for Light Bulb.

Adding additional context to what each button does. This is one of those features we just jammed in to get the app up and running. Feels good to come back and fix this.

The buttons that are less commonly used (and ones we want to draw less attention to) are now found after scrolling to the settings section.

What do you think? "L" if you think this change is an upgrade!

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
