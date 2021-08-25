Settings page improvement

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Updating the settings page for Light Bulb.
Adding additional context to what each button does. This is one of those features we just jammed in to get the app up and running. Feels good to come back and fix this.
The buttons that are less commonly used (and ones we want to draw less attention to) are now found after scrolling to the settings section.
What do you think? "L" if you think this change is an upgrade!