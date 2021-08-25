Micheal Johnson

MINGA MEATS BRANDING 2/2

Minga Meats is a specialty catering service located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Specializing in high quality and rich meat products.They serve Beef, Lamb, Seafood, and Pork. Here I made custom illustrations for the menu, social media templates, and promotional materials (all templates designed by me) Full project here:https://www.behance.net/gallery/124790847/MINGA-MEATS

