Arvind Senthil

AM4 - Interior Designing Firm

Arvind Senthil
Arvind Senthil
  • Save
AM4 - Interior Designing Firm home decor furniture design furniture logo branding classic logo graphic design logo flat logo interior design minimal logo
Download color palette

Logo work for an Interior Designing firm based in Germany. It portrays a hexagon shaped wall mount with some ornaments.
...
For logo design and branding works
designsbyarvind@gmail.com

Arvind Senthil
Arvind Senthil

More by Arvind Senthil

View profile
    • Like