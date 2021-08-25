Igor Milenkovic

Login for app platform - UI/UX Design

Login for app platform - UI/UX Design color page gradient form sign up signup register log in login app web application ui design
Hello everyone 👋,
we just made couple of screen for login page. There is one that I like the most.
Like and share your thoughts about this shot. 😊

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
