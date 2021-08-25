Nick Stewart

August Burns Red // Rose Design

August Burns Red // Rose Design modern clean vintage illustration vanguard burns august grunge punk flower metalcore metal band rose apparel merch branding brand
Unused design concept from a recent project with metalcore band August Burns Red

