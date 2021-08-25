Isaac Duarte Leandro

UX/UI Project (wireframe) - Audio Works

Hi, folks!

This time, I'm bringing to you the medium fidelity wireframe of a real life project I'm working on - the first one, actually. I found out that these features and this information sequence would fit the project the best, after driving an effective research with actual and potential customers. The texts are in portuguese, but soon they're going to be featured in english as well, and I'll also work in some definitive textual layer - the actual one is a provisional one.

Once the project is done, I'll bring the definitive UI to the showing! Any feedbacks are welcome, indeed!

