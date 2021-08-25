Maria Borges

Daily UI Day 2 - Credit Card Checkout

Maria Borges
Maria Borges
  • Save
Daily UI Day 2 - Credit Card Checkout vector app mobile credit card checkout figma design interface flat color challenge daily ui dailyui graphic design ui
Download color palette

Daily UI #002 Credit Card Checkout

Trying my best to develop a better UI design portfolio with the help of this new project! ♥

Photo credits:
- Background photo by Unsplash

Maria Borges
Maria Borges

More by Maria Borges

View profile
    • Like