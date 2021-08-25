Md. Imran Uddin

Set Alarm UX Design

Md. Imran Uddin
Md. Imran Uddin
  • Save
Set Alarm UX Design human interface set ringtone ringtone set alarm widget set alarm card set alarm ui ux design ui design dark interfcce web app mobile app sleep analytics vibration snooze settings set alarm alarm sleep
Download color palette

A sleep analytics app that includes a set alarm interface. This set alarm process is research-based. The ideation of set alarm from real-life psychological things.

Md. Imran Uddin
Md. Imran Uddin

More by Md. Imran Uddin

View profile
    • Like