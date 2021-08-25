Origami Poster!

Hey guys!

Not that long ago we created our first animated cartoon for our partner and friend Altrüus here at Zajno! I’d love to share the poster with you devoted to this emotional film! The cartoon tells us a story of how a man loses his wife and in his grief he plunges and continues the hobby of his beloved in order to find solace in the paper world he creates.

We were super excited while creating this cartoon, and that is why it has become the most special project we have ever worked on. My role was to draw a storyboard and scene illustrations, which was not that easy because of the number of illustrations. The cartoon was made in a geometric style, just like origami itself, while the color palette resembles the colors of the sunset over Mount Fuji. I have used Procreate, Adobe Illustrator, and Figma to assemble my work.

Needless to say that we do what we love and love what we do, that is why we are nominated for the 2021 Catalina film festival!

Don’t miss the chance, and watch the cartoon at this link: https://vimeo.com/563219361

You are welcome to share your feedback guys!

