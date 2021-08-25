PurePixel^

Lumigenics Marketing

Presented logo is for Lumigenics Marketing, a marketing agency specialized in digital marketing and online business consulting. The logo style is simple, modern and minimal.

Concept: Combination of Letter L, Letter M and Square.

purepixel.info@gmail.com

