Hi GUIs!
Here the new EV Charging app design for GozapX.
GozapX is a EV Charging mobile app based on India. GozapX Mobile App facilitates locating EV Charging Stations in GozapX EV Charging Network, Charging Electric Vehicles smoothly and making online payments for the Charging Sessions.
Hope You guys 🤙 it . and feel free to leave comments and feedback. ❤️
Thanks! :)
Design — Adobe XD
************
💌 I am open to new projects!
mizanurrahman8765@gmail.com
************