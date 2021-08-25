Good for Sale
Court Card Grid

Court Card Grid geometric axe design grid king playing cards

Junior Playing Cards: Mage & Fool

Junior Playing Cards: Mage & Fool

Do you like grids? Me too. They keep things tidy and orderly. I often use them when creating systems of similar things. The Kings, Queens, Jacks, Mages, and Fools are all built on the same grid (though sometimes they slightly deviate from it!), but even the pips on the rest of the cards are arranged within this same grid.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
