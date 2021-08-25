Good for Sale
Louie Mantia, Jr.

Suit Pips

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
  • Save
Suit Pips icon icons fool

Junior Playing Cards: Mage & Fool

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on jr.cards
Good for sale
Junior Playing Cards: Mage & Fool
Download color palette

Junior Playing Cards: Mage & Fool

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on jr.cards
Good for sale
Junior Playing Cards: Mage & Fool

Drawing suit pips was how this playing card project started.

As an icon designer, it was really important to me to create vector path data that could be shared between suit pips (like the stems on the Spade and Club), make them equally-weighted (so one doesn't look larger than another), and retain unique characteristics that make these four suits globally recognizable.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
America’s Favorite Icon Designer™

More by Louie Mantia, Jr.

View profile
    • Like