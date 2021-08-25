Aubrey Illig

tbd. is an app for indecisive people. Based on the idea of pulling an option out of a jar, the app allows users to create jars of options to help in making decisions.

tbd. is an app concept I came up with for a Design Challenge at Crema. We had 7 hours to put together the designs for our concept, and this is the outcome of my work.

