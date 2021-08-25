GFX Usman

Single Wave

Single Wave ui app icon illustration lettermark logo sea design luxury brand logo wave logo w logo s logo branding logo graphic design
Single Wave is a Jet Board Company. The logo for Single Wave is designed with a minimalist and vibrant visual impact. The logo is designed as a combination mark by using the combination of letter “ S ” + “ W ” and abstract mark of “ Waves ”.

