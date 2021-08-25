Hospital Business Card

It's really important for me that my creations are representing the energy of their owner. That's why I love to do everything on my own - illustrations, typography, shape, vector. This is giving the creation a unique, more expressive, and artistic look.

Hope to work for great people and making them happy through my work and that is my sole priority to bring smiles to the people who choose me and give me the opportunity to serve them with my skills.

Files are available 100% Editable AI, EPS, PDF, PSD, PNG, JPG. I will provide High-Resolution Print-ready files and also Unlimited revisions until the work brings a smile to your face and guarantee that you cherish it forever. I am waiting for your feedback.

Thank you for watching my Project

I am available for new project

You can contract with me

Facebook / LinkedIn / Pinterest / twitter / Flickr / Behance

Thank You