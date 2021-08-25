Hospital Business Card

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's really important for me that my creations are representing the energy of their owner. That's why I love to do everything on my own - illustrations, typography, shape, vector. This is giving the creation a unique, more expressive, and artistic look.
Hope to work for great people and making them happy through my work and that is my sole priority to bring smiles to the people who choose me and give me the opportunity to serve them with my skills.
Files are available 100% Editable AI, EPS, PDF, PSD, PNG, JPG. I will provide High-Resolution Print-ready files and also Unlimited revisions until the work brings a smile to your face and guarantee that you cherish it forever. I am waiting for your feedback.
Thank you for watching my Project
I am available for new project
You can contract with me
Facebook / LinkedIn / Pinterest / twitter / Flickr / Behance
Thank You