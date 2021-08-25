Vaibhav Verma

Settings

Vaibhav Verma
Vaibhav Verma
  • Save
Settings ui status battery dark settings blue dailyui
Download color palette

This is a part of Daily UI Challenge that I have taken up recently to sharpen my UI Skills.

This is Daily UI::007
Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Vaibhav Verma
Vaibhav Verma

More by Vaibhav Verma

View profile
    • Like