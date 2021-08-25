a design a day

Heaps logo - Kangaroo logo - day 19 of the #dailylogochallenge

a design a day
a design a day
  • Save
Heaps logo - Kangaroo logo - day 19 of the #dailylogochallenge heaps lineart line day19 branddesign logodesign dailylogo kangaroologo kangaroo logo illustration design dailylogochallenge branding vector inkscape graphic design graphic digital
Download color palette

This is my logo for Heaps. This is day 19 of the #dailylogochallenge - The prompt was a logo with a kangaroo. I decided to outline the type and the kangaroo :-)

a design a day
a design a day

More by a design a day

View profile
    • Like