Man on the moon – Boy on earth (App design idea)

An app idea for the Swiss watch manufacturer of the one and only "Moonwatch", the first watch to reach the moon. Taking as inspiration the campaign of "The man on the Moon and The boy on Earth"... a formidable idea!

With the number of different versions of watches in their catalog I think they could take advantage of the option of trying on the wrist through augmented reality.

