Man on the moon – Boy on earth (App design idea)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An app idea for the Swiss watch manufacturer of the one and only "Moonwatch", the first watch to reach the moon. Taking as inspiration the campaign of "The man on the Moon and The boy on Earth"... a formidable idea!
With the number of different versions of watches in their catalog I think they could take advantage of the option of trying on the wrist through augmented reality.