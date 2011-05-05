Amy Sly

Am I Wearing Pants?

watercolor painting flowchart sketch sketching handmade pants
Am I Wearing Pants? is a flowchart I'm working on for BuzzFeed to help girls avoid leaving the house without pants.

Posted on May 5, 2011
