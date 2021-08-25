Morshedur Rahman Rana

Playing with font : AZONIX

Playing with font : AZONIX font creativity font playing playing with font futuristic font sans-serif typeface cutting edge technology elegant font modern font concept design mockups colorful social post creative post azonix font 2021 design graphic design poster design2021
Hi! 👋

Today I'm representing a creative concept of font display. I used AZONIX font here to outcome my creative visual into something great. This is a simple, cutting edge, modern, digital sans sherif font. As an UI designer we should play with font/color/alignment etc. so that our visual get extremely good. Hope you will like it. press "L"

