My first entrance for Dribbble weekly warm-up challenge.

Inspiration for the name "Candle Bunny" came from the imaginary ears in the word "canDLe".

At first glance, colors may look too aggressive for this product category, but it can be a great distinctive characteristic to differentiate among others.

Besides that, these candles are more about energy and excitement, thanks to the unique citrus formula.

Enjoy!

Everything was made from scratch, using Blender & Affinity Designer

Fonts: Pacifico, Gill Sans, Covered By Your Grace