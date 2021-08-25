Maksym

Candle Bunny

Maksym
Maksym
  • Save
Candle Bunny box product design citrus branding logo warm up challenge render candle affinity designer graphic design blender 3d
Download color palette

My first entrance for Dribbble weekly warm-up challenge.

Inspiration for the name "Candle Bunny" came from the imaginary ears in the word "canDLe".

At first glance, colors may look too aggressive for this product category, but it can be a great distinctive characteristic to differentiate among others.

Besides that, these candles are more about energy and excitement, thanks to the unique citrus formula.

Enjoy!

Everything was made from scratch, using Blender & Affinity Designer
Fonts: Pacifico, Gill Sans, Covered By Your Grace

B12999d2abbc9aa64fb71ba8505ca034
Rebound of
Design the packaging for a modern candle brand.
By Dribbble
Maksym
Maksym

More by Maksym

View profile
    • Like