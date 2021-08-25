In Progress: River City Songwriters

Hey dribbbambinos,

Here’s a logo in progress for my friend Brian and his collective/compilation/concert series venture. More on this to come soon I’m sure!

Hey designers and typography nerds! Question: where do y’all look for convincing non-lame handwritten typefaces? I’ve found a couple I don’t hate — this being one of them, but I’m definitely still on the hunt. I think a handwritten thing makes a lot of sense given the subject matter.

I would write it myself, but there are plans to do videos, posters, etc in the same style. So a typeface makes a little more sense from a practical point of view. If you have any thoughts about this drop ’em in the comments. You will have my eternal undying gratitude.

Hope you’re doing okay out there!

