Wagalume full logo lockup

Here is the full logo lockup for Wagalume, the agency I used to work at. When we moved to a bigger office in 2019, I took the opportunity to update and refine the brand, first designed in 2016. Based on a concept of ideas that light the path ('vagalume' in portuguese means firefly) and bring out the best of a project's expression, the symbol also communicates authorship, like a signature drawn with a highlighter pen.

Follow for more: Instagram and Behance

Have an interesting project that I could help you bring to life? Get in touch: hello@yurifidelis.com