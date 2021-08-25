Daniel Hersic

Dashboard with (no)content

Dashboard with (no)content
Hello Dri🏀🏀🏀lers!

It's been too long since I put my work here. But that doesn't mean I'm hanging out!

Although I can't put most of my designs here, but I'm happy to share this Dashboard concept with you. 🚀 A concept that works especially with different backgrounds.

Since I have filled in the PRO account, I will try to share the details of this work again next time. 💪

Bye!

