Blueberry Mint

Blueberry Mint brand package product cartoon fantasy blueberry box juice graphic design 3d ux ui logo vector minimal branding illustration design character art
Had lots of fun creating these mock up product designs of Lil' Squeeze juice. The goal was to approach exciting flavor combinations from a character design perspective. The third of three flavors, Blueberry Mint!

