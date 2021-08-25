Rebecca Munce

Raspberry Lychee

Raspberry Lychee raspberry minimal adobe dimension box brand package product juice vector ux illustration design character art ui branding logo graphic design 3d
Had lots of fun creating these mock up product designs of Lil' Squeeze juice. The goal was to approach exciting flavor combinations from a character design perspective. The second of three flavors, Raspberry Lychee!

