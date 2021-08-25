The Nerve CD Cover

David Burney

I was commissioned by The Nerve for their debut album. This is a laid back, side project for a group of local professionals. The goal was fun. They brought in the initial concept of the car zooming down the road with the woman holding out her martini glass. We decided on a rotoscope style of illustration. I worked the band name into a logo for the sign and adding the album name to the marquee board. Worked like a charm and the band were ecstatic about the results. A really fun project.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
