Investment Platform News Section Design

The articles shown on the page are selected based on the user's preferences. If you are a beginner that has just started your stock market journey and has read a couple of articles on how to buy your first stocks, the platform will offer you more educational articles. The page also keeps the user updated on the stock performance with the ticker and the index section.

