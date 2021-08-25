Mukhlasur Rahman

Brand Identity

Brand Identity corporate stationery branding stationery letterhead business card folder illustrator template minimal identity company corporate identity brand identity
Letterhead: A4
Business card: 3.5"x2"
Envelope: 9.5"x4"
Folder: 9"x12"
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.125 in
Working file: Illustrator cs
File Included: Illustrator cc (. Ai), cs (.eps)
Font : Download link included in help file

