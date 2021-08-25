Barlows Original Pancake Mix | PACKAGING

Branding and packaging design for Barlow's Original Pancake Mix. For this project, I lettered a script word mark and drew up a tasty stack of pancakes and rounded out the packaging with a little copywriting as well. Colors were chosen to inspire warmth and excitement around a tried and true family recipe. My favorite part may be the UPC featuring the shortstack dripping into the actual barcode. You should eat these pancakes. They're really good. https://barlowsfoods.com/