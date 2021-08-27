Ilya Sablin

Investment Platform News Page Design

The shot shows a news page with a site navigation bar, a stock ticker, and a "Trending Today" section divided into several categories: business, finance, education, etc. Below the trending news, a user can find more details on the most popular indices, which are followed by other news. At the bottom, we placed a CTA encouraging users to subscribe to a newsletter and a footer.

Made with Ronas IT Team

