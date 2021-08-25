Zhansaya Nur

Sign up - Daily UI 001 #DailyUI

Sign up - Daily UI 001 #DailyUI sign up page web-design dailyui sign up signup music platform music ux ui landing page figma design
I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days. Day 1 is a sign up page, so I decided to make a sign up page for the music platform.

