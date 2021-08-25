David Burney

Miracle on Mars Book Cover

The author commissioned me to update the existing cover for this one. The goal was to improve on the existing cover to make it look more professional. We had the basic pieces from the original - the sky, clouds, etc. I kicked things up a notch with some photoshop wizardry on the composite and added new typography to better fit the scope of the story.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
